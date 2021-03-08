Happy International Women’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Greetings

Happy International Women's Day 2021 Wishes: More power to you! happy Women's Day. (Photo: @Photo by Andre Furtado/pexels)

Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Every year, Women’s Day is observed to celebrate the spirit of women.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for years now, and while many people think of it as a feminist cause, its roots lie in the labour movement. The first-ever Women’s Day was organised in 1911 by the early 20th century Marxist from Germany Clara Zetkin, who was born in Germany’s Wiederau.

Two years later, in 1913, the date was changed to March 8, and it continues to be celebrated as such every year.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge, indicating that a “challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change”.

Celebrate the joy of being a woman and wish the women in your life with these heartwarming messages below.

Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Have a lovely day! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Have a lovely day! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*No matter how tough the situation would be, your inspiring words always lift me up. Happy Women’s Day.

Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Happy Women’s Day! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Happy Women’s Day! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*We owe our existence to women because it is our mother who brings us into this world. Happy Women’s Day mother, may you always be happy.

Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Being a woman itself is a superpower. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Being a woman itself is a superpower. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You are fierce, bold, and daring! Also, the best when it comes to caring. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Well-behaved women seldom made history! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Well-behaved women seldom made history! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*She doesn’t follow the crowd rather she makes the crowd follow. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Happy Women’s Day! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes: Happy Women’s Day! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*When you are not by my side my life seems so empty. May we never part. Happy Women’s Day!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle