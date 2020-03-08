Happy International Women’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos 

How do you plan to celebrate the day today? How do you plan to celebrate the day today?

Happy International Women’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: This special day is celebrated annually on March 8 to raise awareness about gender equality and women empowerment. Make this day special for the women in your life with these messages and quotes. Take a look:

Happy International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: Celebrate yourself today.

* Despite failures, you stand up.

Despite the pain, you keep fighting!

Keep dreaming to fly higher reaching new heights.

The world needs more women like you.

Happy to celebrate the woman you are.

Happy International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: Wish you a very happy Women's Day

* Women make the best leaders as they are born with the quality to manage. Thanks for your support and dedication. Wishing everyone on International’s Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: Happy Women's Day!

* It is difficult to find a friend like you. With you by my side, I feel blessed. Best wishes to you on Women’s Day my best friend.

Happy International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: Make the women in your life feel special.

* You can do almost anything you put your mind to. You can swim the deepest ocean and climb the highest peak. You can face adversity and still walk dauntless. You are strong, beautiful, compassionate and much more than words could every say. Today is yours, as any other day. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: Have a love day today and always!

* Happy Women’s Day!

