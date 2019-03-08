Happy International Women’s Day 2019: Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy International Women’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: While women should be respected, celebrated, and honoured every day, there’s a special day that recognises the strength, resilience and determination of a woman.

Observed every year on March 8, International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

Here are some of the messages and images that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate this special occasion.

* Only a strong and beautiful woman like you can draw strength from all troubles and obstacles.

Proud of you!….

Happy Women’s Day!

* A salute to the real architects of society.

Happy Women’s Day!

* She is wind, she is water. She is snow, she is fire. She is vibrant, she is ambitious. She is one of a kind.

Happy Women’s Day!

* On Women’s Day, all can I wish for, is the very best for you!

Happy Women’s Day!

* A beautiful women, a great friend and a wonderful mother.

You are all this to me and much more…

I feel so lucky and proud to have a mom like you.

* To the woman of my dream: Happy Women’s Day!

* God created someone who is

WISE & who

only knows to Love

Make sacrifices

One who encourages & one who

Never gives up

God created women.

Wishing You

Happy Women’s Day

* Wish you a very Happy Women’s Day

It’s you who’s making the difference in so many lives

and I am one of them.

Have a wonderful day!