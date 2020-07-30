Happy International Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, wallpapers, greetings cards

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Wish the best day ever, my friend. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Wish the best day ever, my friend. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy international Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Friends mean a lot to each one of us. Whether we are in the same city or apart, there is nothing as special as a rock solid friendship. It is all about the care, affection and love that matters. International Friendship Day, which is celebrated July 30, is dedicated to such friendships and friends who continue to support and care for each other at all times.

In case you are looking to wish your near and dear friends with special messages, here is what we have curated for you. Make them feel loved and special with these messages.

*It is very difficult to express my feelings for you in just a few words. You are special and the most beautiful thing that has happened to me.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a lovely day.

*Time and distance are important between friends. When a friend is in your heart, they remain there forever. I may be busy but I assure you that you are always in my heart; because you are my best friend. Happy Friendship Day!

*True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Have a beautiful day ahead.

*Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Thankyou for being in my life.

*Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone. — C. Sampson

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: There is no one like you, my friend.

*There are just so many people around me but only one person that allows me to be myself is you. This special day is entirely for the person I call my best friend.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: You are the best gift I got.

*A friend does not walk before you so you can follow, he walks beside you so he can catch you before you fall. Happy Friendship Day 2020!

How are you celebrating this special day?

