scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Happy Independence Day 222: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: To celebrate the spirit of this Independence Day, here are some patriotic quotes and wishes that we have curated for you

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 8:00:30 pm
Happy Independence Day (Source: Vishal Srivastava)

Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: Every year on August 15, India celebrates its independence from British Rule. But Independence day is not merely a celebration of freedom but a day to pay homage to everyone who fought for the freedom of our country. This year, India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. Throughout the country, the national flag is hoisted and special programs on the theme of patriotism are organised.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

To celebrate the spirit of the day, here are some patriotic quotes and wishes that we have curated for you.

*We may never know how it feels like to live in a free country if it was not for the bravery of our fathers. Today they deserve a big salute from us. Happy Independence Day!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
75th Independence Day 2022 Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images: Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

75th independence day wishes Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images:: Vande Mataram” – Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

75th Independence Day 2022 Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images: Time to ponder on our much valued Freedom. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Freedom does not come without a price, neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!

Advertisement
75TH Independence Day 2022 Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones a happy Independence Day. (Source: Pexels; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 08:00:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation
Karnataka

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre
Delhi

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California
In pictures, a round-up of Comic Con 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement