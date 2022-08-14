Happy Independence Day 222: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: Every year on August 15, India celebrates its independence from British Rule. But Independence day is not merely a celebration of freedom but a day to pay homage to everyone who fought for the freedom of our country. This year, India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. Throughout the country, the national flag is hoisted and special programs on the theme of patriotism are organised.

To celebrate the spirit of the day, here are some patriotic quotes and wishes that we have curated for you.

*We may never know how it feels like to live in a free country if it was not for the bravery of our fathers. Today they deserve a big salute from us. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images: Freedom doesn't see colours or shapes. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images:: Vande Mataram" – Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images: Time to ponder on our much valued Freedom. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Freedom does not come without a price, neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 222 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones a happy Independence Day. (Source: Pexels; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day!

