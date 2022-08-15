Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

August 15, 2022 6:00:43 am
Happy Independence Day 2022 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Independence day, which is celebrated on 15th August, marks the country’s independence from British rule. The day also coincides with the Partition of the country. The day commemorates the valour of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi.
The day is celebrated with much enthusiam across the country. Independence day is usually celebrated with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, singing of the national anthem and various other competitions.
Spread the patriotic spirit by wishing your loved ones on this special occasion. We have compiled a list of wishes and messages for you to send your loved ones to celebrate Independence Day.
*Happy Independence Day to you. Today let’s celebrate those who shed their blood for our freedom. They are the ones who deserve the glory!
*Whatever our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to everyone.
*On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, let us come together to celebrate the biggest occasion for every Indian and promise to protect it.
*Wishing you a very Happy Independence Day! Let us join hands to work hard to make our nation a better country with each passing day.
*We are a country of various religions and customs, languages and culture. Let us celebrate Indian Independence Day by coming together, uniting against all the odds as one big country.
