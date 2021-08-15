Happy Independence Day 2021: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos for August 15

India Independence Day 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: On August 15, 1947, India finally gained independence from British colonisers. The day serves as a reminder of the struggle for independence and commemorates the valour of freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. On this day, in 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi.

Independence Day is usually celebrated with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, singing of the national anthem and various other competitions. This year, however, the celebrations will be restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, that shouldn’t dampen you from reveling in the spirit of patriotism from the safety of your homes. Spread the patriotic spirit by wishing your loved ones on this special occasion.

We have curated a list of wishes and messages for you to send your loved ones to celebrate Independence Day. Take a look.

*No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day!

*Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

*May the Indian tricolour always fly high. Sending you warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day!

* Let’s salute the martyrs

For the sacrifices they made,

And thank them

For giving us our today.

*Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

*We may never know how it feels like to live in a free country if it was not for the bravery of our fathers. Today they deserve a big salute from us. Happy Independence Day!