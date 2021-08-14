scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Happy Independence Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greeting cards to celebrate August 15

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: To celebrate the spirit of the day, here are some patriotic quotes and wishes that we have curated for you

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2021 9:14:29 pm
Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate the day with these wishes, quotes. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: Celebrated every year on August 15, India’s Independence Day is a momentous occasion. The day celebrates and pays homage to everyone who fought for the freedom of our country. This year, India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. Throughout the country, the national flag is hoisted and special programs on the theme of patriotism are organised.

Owing to the pandemic, the celebrations are expected to be contained. However, in keeping with the tradition, the prime minister of India will unfurl the national flag at a ceremony at the Red Fort monument in Old Delhi, which will be followed by the recitation of the national anthem of India.

ALSO READ |Independence Day 2021: Some flags in the making

Shortly after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation from the Red Fort. The day is also synonymous with kite flying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To celebrate the spirit of the day, here are some patriotic quotes and wishes that we have curated for you.

*“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” – Bhagat Singh

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones a happy Independence Day. (Source: Pexels; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: Time to ponder on our much valued Freedom. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this special day, here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate the day with these wishes, quotes. (Source: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Remember– united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Indians first. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: Time to wish everyone. (Source: Pexels; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the flag of our country fly higher and higher each year! Happy Independence Day

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: Have you wished? (Source: Pexels; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Together we can win the world, together we can conquer our fear and together we can be a happy place. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate freedom. (Source: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*We all are so different, but there is one thing that unites us and it’s independence. We should honour it and never forget how hard it was to get it. Enjoy this beautiful Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes Images: August 15 is here. (Source: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom.

