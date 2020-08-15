Happy Independence Day 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Independence Day! (Photo: Getty) Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Independence Day! (Photo: Getty)

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Every year on 15th August, we celebrate Independence Day which marks the country’s independence from British rule. The day also coincides with the Partition of the country. On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi.

The day is usually celebrated with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other competitions. But this year, because of the pandemic, many restrictions have been put in place. It is, therefore, advised that you revel in patriotism from the safety of your house, maintain all safety guidelines. But do not forget to wish your dear ones on the special occasion.

Ahead, we have collated a few wishes for you to send your near and dear ones to celebrate the pride of our country. Take a look below.

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images: Vande Mataram" – Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images: May our tricolour always fly high. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*Freedom does not come without a price, neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images: Let freedom reign. The sun never set on so glorious a human achievement. – Nelson Mandela. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*The tribute will always be less for our freedom fighters but the salute to all will never be less. Saluting the entire nation, Happy Independence day!

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images: A national holiday is also marked in offices, schools and residences. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images: Freedom doesn't see colours or shapes. (Photo: designed by Gargi Singh)

*No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day!

