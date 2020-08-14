Happy Independence Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, pics, and greetings cards

Independence Day 2020: India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day this year. (Source: getty images, designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: India is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day this year on August 15. The day commemorates freedom from years of oppression under British rule. While the day usually witnesses grand celebrations including parades, it would be considerably scaled down this time amid the coronavirus pandemic. But you can always make sure to spread cheer and love among your friends and family members.

On August 15, 1947 India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, the country ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from British rule. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On Independence Day 2020, share some of these quotes and messages with others. Take a look:

* May the Indian tricolour always fly high. Sending you warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day!

*Happy Independence Day!

* I will carry the flag of my country with pride everywhere I go, Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters!

* Let us all be proud of our beloved nation. We all have to collectively strive to make India vibrant, strong and supreme.

* Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices.

