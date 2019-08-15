Happy Independence Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: On Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15 every year, the nation comes together to salute and remember all those who fought for India’s independence from the British rule. The day serves as a timely reminder of the struggle for independence and the many lives that were sacrificed in pursuit of it. The words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, when he said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” perfectly capture the struggle and the consequent joy one felt on Independence Day.

On the occasion of the country’s 73rd Independence Day, we bring to you a collection of SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages that you can share with your near and dear ones.

* Let’s salute the martyrs

For the sacrifices they made,

And thank them

For giving us our today.

* Let’s pay homage to all the great souls

Who laid their life for their country.

Feel proud to be an Indian.

* Saluting the supreme sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. Happy Independence Day!!

* May the glory of independence be with you forever. Happy Independence Day!

* We are indebted to our national heroes who lost their lives in the battle for freedom. Jai Hind

* May the Indian tricolour

Always fly high…

Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day.