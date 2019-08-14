Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Photos, Pics, Greetings Card

Toggle Menu
Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Time to wish your friends and family. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Photos, Messages, Status: On August 15 this year, India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day to mark the occasion when the country got freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. The day is celebrated with utmost fervour and also pays homage to all the freedom fighters and the armed forces who fought for the country.

The Prime Minister of the country unfurls the national flag at Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion. A national holiday is also marked in offices, schools and residences with interesting activities, speeches and other programmes planned to mark the day.

On this occasion, we bring to you a collection of SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages that you can share with your near and dear ones to mark this day.

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Take pride in your nation. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May our tricolour always fly high. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day!

*Let’s honour the valiant heroes who made us proud and mighty nation. May the glory of this day be your inspiration for tomorrow!

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Remember the bravehearts. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation. Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Freedom is for all. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Warm wishes on the occasion of Independence Day! Salute to all those brave hearts who fought for the country.

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: India celebrates 73 years of freedom. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Nation first, before anything else! Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Take out time to wish your near and dear. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this Independence Day, unfurl the tricolour, sing the National Anthem, fill your chest with pride, honour the freedom fighters and strive to be a better country. Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: India’s freedom struggle needs to be honoured and remembered. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Independence Day bring fortune and success for each and every one of us. May our country see more progress in the coming years! Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Remember the sacrifice of millions for freedom. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Always stand for what you believe in, stand for what is right and stand for what you desire. True freedom lies where the mind is without fear. Happy Independence Day!

 

