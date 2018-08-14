Happy Independence Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Photos, Messages, Status, Wallpaper, Pics, Greetings

Happy Independence Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes: Celebrate Independence Day with these wishes. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) Happy Independence Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes: Celebrate Independence Day with these wishes. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Happy Independence Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Photos, Messages, Status: On August 15, 1947, after a long drawn struggle, India finally managed to free itself from the British rule. The day serves as a timely reminder of the struggle for independence and the many lives that were sacrificed in pursuit of it. The words of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru when he said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” perfectly capture the struggle and the consequent joy one felt on Independence Day.

On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, we bring to you a collection of SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages that you can share with your near and dear ones to mark this day.

*On this Independence Day, take a minute or two to thank God for such a precious gift. Happy Independence Day.

* Do not take your independence and freedom for granted. Happy Independence Day.

* Independence is among the most valuable gifts one can benefit from. This day God granted this gift to our freedom fighters.

* This country will remain the home of the liberated only, as long as we make it the land of the brave. Happy Independence Day.

* Freedom is one of the most expensive commodities. No amount of money will be enough to buy freedom.

* May you be blessed with the freedom of mind, thought and spirit! Happy Independence Day!

* Let your heart bask in free spirit! Happy Independence Day!

* Let us take the decision to value our nation and let’s not forget the sacrifices of those who helped us in achieving freedom. Happy Independence Day.

* This Independence Day, take the future of this country in your hands.

* The best way of showing love to our country is by respecting the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

