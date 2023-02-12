scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Happy Hug Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and Photos

Hug Day falls on February 12 every year.

Happy Hug DayHappy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hug Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and Photos: Hug Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine’s Week. It falls on February 12 every year. As the name suggests, the day celebrates hugging, a manifestation of love to express your care and affection towards other people.

Make this day even more special by sending these hug day wishes and quotes to your loved ones from our curated picks.

*On this special day of love, give me a tight hug and promise to stay with me forever. Happiest Hug Day!

Hug Day Wishes Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Whenever you are feeling low, I will always be there to cheer you up with a hug.

Hug Day Wishes Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A tight hug is the best way to let someone know how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!

Hug Day Wishes Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*All my burdens go away every time I get a bear hug from you! Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day!

Hug Day Wishes Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A warm hug can sometimes express a thousand words that words alone cannot. Cheers to Hug Day 2023.

