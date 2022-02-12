scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and Photos

Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and Photos: Hug Day is one of the special days observed on February 12, during Valentine’s week to convey warmth and love.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 12, 2022 6:00:01 am
Hug Day 2022: "Feel the presence of love, wrapped up within a hug." Robert M. Hensel

Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and Photos: Valentine’s Week begins on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day. Hug Day is one of the special days observed this week to convey warmth and love. Hug Day, which falls on February 12th, is the sixth day of Valentine’s Week. People hug their partners as a nice sign of affection and love on this day. They offer each other the warmth of their love through gentle hugs, which strengthens their bond even more.

Hugs, according to some scientists, can lower your stress hormone, and couples who hug the most are the happiest. A hug is a simple show of affection that communicates a variety of unspoken feelings. A warm hug or genuine and warm greetings for someone living far might make your Hug Day great by putting a beaming smile to their face.

Here are some messages to help you and your loved one make this day extra special and memorable.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
IN PREMIUM NOW |Valentine’s Day special: Rekhti, Urdu odes to lesbian love that were suppressed in Awadh
Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: Sending you love on this special day!

*There is one gift in this world giving which is as good as receiving. And I give it to you today. Happy hug day!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: I love spending time with you and I love when you hug me tight, it makes me feel secure.

*Love is a wonderful feeling when you have someone to hug you. Thanks for being there. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: Living without you is unimaginable. I love you sweetheart.

*Hugging is a silent way of saying ‘You matter to me’. Happy Hug Day.

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day!

*Whenever you are this far, I remember the memories of the time you have hugged me tight. Happy Hug Day to you!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: A hug and a peck on the cheek is the best way to let you love know how much you love her.

*A hug is a handshake from the heart and I am sure it will help you feel calm and happy.

