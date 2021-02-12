Happy Hug Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages: The sixth day of the romantic Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Hug Day. It falls on February 12, and as the name suggests, celebrates hugging as a way to express love, care, and affection.
You can make the day even more special by sending some special hug day quotes from some of our picks.
*On this special day of love, give me a tight hug and promise to stay with me forever. Happiest Hug Day!
*Whenever you are feeling low, I will always be there to cheer you up with a hug.
*A tight hug is the best way to let someone know how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!
All my burdens go away every time I get a bear hug from you! Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day!
*Happy Hug Day!
