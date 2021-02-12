scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Happy Hug Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: It falls on February 12, and as the name suggests, celebrates hugging as a way to express love, care, and affection.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 6:20:04 am
Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages: The sixth day of the romantic Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Hug Day. It falls on February 12, and as the name suggests, celebrates hugging as a way to express love, care, and affection.

You can make the day even more special by sending some special hug day quotes from some of our picks.

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)
*On this special day of love, give me a tight hug and promise to stay with me forever. Happiest Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Whenever you are feeling low, I will always be there to cheer you up with a hug.

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A tight hug is the best way to let someone know how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

All my burdens go away every time I get a bear hug from you! Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Hug Day!

