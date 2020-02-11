Happy Hug Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages, Wallpapers

Happy Hug Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Hug Day is celebrated on February 12. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Hug Day is celebrated on February 12. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hug Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Valentine’s Day is close at hand and people all over the world are gearing up to celebrate this day of love and companionship. The celebrations start a week early, with every day holding a special meaning. One such day is Hug Day, which is celebrated on February 12 every year, two days prior to Valentine’s Day.

If you are away from your loved one on Hug Day this year, then you can send these SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, greetings and bring a smile on their face. After all, we can all do with some more love.

Happy Hug Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A hug is a handshake from the heart and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy.

Happy Hug Day.

* In your arms, I feel so great

The warmth, the love,

Best place is in that state,

Love me, Hold me, Kiss me, Hug me

Happy Hug Day!

*A sweet friend is like a pillow

When you are tired you sleep on it

When you are sad you drop tears on it

When you are angry you punch it &

When you are happy you hug it.

Happy Hug Day!!

*Let the warmth of my hug tell you how deep my love for you is, my dear.

Happy Hug Day!!!!!

*A hug can say how much you care, even without saying it aloud.

*My sweetest memory – your message

My biggest sadness – the distance

My biggest hope – to hug you soon

My strongest prayer – relation continues forever

Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2019.

