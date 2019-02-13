Happy Hug Day 2019: Wishes Status, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp, Images, Quotes

Happy Hug Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp: Hug Day is celebrated just two days before Valentine’s Day. The entire week is celebrated by giving gifts, planning the perfect dinner and movie dates, and expressing one’s love for the special one. And when it comes to conveying one’s feelings, what could be a better way than a warm hug?

But in case you are far away and cannot hug your special one, convey your warm and lovely feelings to them with these special SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, greetings.

*You are so special to me,

There is nothing better than having you as a friend to share each day with!

Thank you for making my day brighter,

Happy Hug Day!!

*Alone? I’ll be your shadow.

Want to cry? Here’s my shoulder.

Need a hug? I’ll hold you tight.

Because where your strength ends,

My worth of being your love begins.

Happy Hug Day!

*Hug someone you love and tell how much you care because when they are gone no matter how loud you shout and cry they won’t hear you anymore.

*I have a special present for you my dear, but I need to borrow your arms for wrapping it. Love you my dear friend. Happy Hug Day!

*A hug is a handshake from the heart and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy.

Happy Hug Day!

*On this special hug day,

I am sending you a hug,

If you like then return one to me too.

Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2019.