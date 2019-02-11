Happy Hug Day 2019: Date, Importance and significance of Hug day

Happy Hug Day 2019 Date: Valentine’s Day is close at hand. Beginning February 7, the week-long celebrations of love started off with Rose Day and will end with Valentine’s Day on February 14. One special day that is celebrated during the week to express warmth and love is Hug Day. Celebrated on February 12, this day marks another important expression of love.

A hug makes your loved ones realise how important they are to you. After a tired day at work, a tight hug from your partner can fix a bad day and put an instant smile on your face. They are natural stress relievers, which also help in building trust and honesty in a relationship.

Importance and Significance

It is one of the best ways to show your love, happiness, gratitude and share your grief or anger with someone else. Believe it or not, a warm cozy hug is more than skin deep. Hugs have a tendency to increase oxytocin levels in the body and heal loneliness, isolation, anger, frustration and the likes of them.

Moreover, did you know that your skin glows when you hug? Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley believe that this feeling could have anti-aging benefits too. A heartfelt hug helps in healing loneliness, isolation, anger, frustration and the likes of them. It helps strengthen the mental well being and helps balance out the nervous system as well.

Now you have so many reasons to give a tight hug to your loved ones. Have a happy hug day!