Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Also known as festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated on March 8 this year. The festival marks the end of winter, and stands for victory of good over evil. Celebrations for Holi begin on the evening of Purnima or full moon day, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna that falls around the middle of March. It is one of the major Hindu festivals and is celebrated with much vigour and excitement. The festival sees the coming together of different communities to eat, dance, play and make merry.

On Holi, people smear dry and wet colours on each other and play with water-filled balloons and guns.

Check out wishes, images, Whatsapp messages, status, quotes and photos to share with your loved ones:

* Let us celebrate the festival of colours by adding colours of love, affection, happiness and joy in our relationship. Let us come together and create new memories. Happy Holi to you!

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious day, I send you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

*Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. Here is a platform to renew your friendships and to express heartfelt love by scribbling a beautiful Holi message.

* Let us learn to live in peace and harmony, and celebrate the festival of colours as jubilantly as possible.

*On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I Hope the canvas of your life gets painted with the brightest colours of happiness.

*Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green.

*May God gift you all the colours of life, joy, happiness, friendship. Happy Holi.

