Happy Holi 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: The festival of Holi is upon us and there is no better way than to celebrate with your friends and family. This year, the occasion falls on March 8, 2023 which happens to be a Wednesday. This year, it also coincides with International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8 every year.

The festival of colours is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil — marking the triumph of God Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu. It also celebrates the love of Radha and Krishna and is said to mark their union.

The festival which starts in the evening of Purnima or the Full Moon Day in the month of Falgun is celebrated with Holika Dahan or Choti Holi and the following day is called Holi. In different parts of the country it is known with different names.

To make your day truly memorable, ensure you pass on these specially-curated wishes to your near and dear ones.

*May God paint your life with the most beautiful colours! Wishing you a very colourful and joyous Holi!

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Have a great one (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Have a great one (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On the happy occasion of Holi, may your life always be filled with the colours of joy and happiness. Happy Holi 2023!

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you be blessed with good health, wealth, long life, peace, happiness, and joy on the auspicious day of Holi. Happy Holi 2023!

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Have a good one! (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Have a good one! (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the colourful festival of Holi bring good luck and prosperity to your life. Happy Holi 2023 and have fun

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi to you and your family! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi to you and your family! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you and your family a joyous Holi, filled with love and laughter.

Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi wishes, my dear! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Holi wishes, my dear! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On the happy occasion of Holi, may all your desires be fulfilled.

