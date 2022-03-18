Happy Holi 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Holi is, undoubtedly, one of the most joyous and vibrant festivals celebrated in the country. Observed with much vigour and excitement, the festival sees the coming together of different communities to eat, dance, play and make merry. It is also widely known as the ‘festival of colours‘.

Celebrations for Holi begin on the evening of Purnima or full moon day, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna that falls around the middle of March. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18, which is a Friday. Holika Dahan will take place on Thursday, March 17.

On Holi, people smear dry and wet colours on each other and play with water-filled balloons and guns. Apart from the riot of colours, the festival also celebrates the season of spring and blossoms love and togetherness.

As you celebrate Holi today, don’t forget to wish your near and dear ones with these special greetings.

*Happy Holi to you and your family members!

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious day, I send you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. Here is a platform to renew your friendships and to express heartfelt love by scribbling a beautiful Holi message.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May God gift you all the colours of life, joy, happiness, friendship. Happy Holi.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Holi grant you colours you want to paint your life with.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi!

