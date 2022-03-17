Happy Holi 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Wallpapers: One of the most colourful festivals, Holi is celebrated with a lot of fervour and gusto every year. It is a festival about inclusivity and communal harmony where people celebrate by putting various types of colour on each other’s faces. The day is marked with food and laughter as friends and relatives gather to partake in the spirit of the day.

Celebrations for Holi begin on the evening of Purnima or full moon day, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna that falls around the middle of March. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18, which is a Friday. Holika Dahan will take place on Thursday, March 17.

On the occasion, people smear dry and wet colours on each other and play with water-filled balloons and guns. Apart from a riot of colours, the festival also celebrates the season of spring.

ALSO READ | Get Holi-ready with this colourful sorghum millet chaat

Read on to check a few special Holi wishes that you can wish your loved ones with. Take a look.

*On this auspicious day, sending you auspicious Holi wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a happy and prosperous holi. (Source: Getty/Indian Express, designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a happy and prosperous holi. (Source: Getty/Indian Express, designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Holi to you and your family members! May your joy know no bounds this year.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Play with colours safely! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Play with colours safely! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*We wish you health, prosperity and business achievements at this prismatic colour eve. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones with these sweet messages. (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones with these sweet messages. (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted with the brightest colours of happiness.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: The joyous festival of Holi is here! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: The joyous festival of Holi is here! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending love with the colour red, friendship with the colour pink, wisdom with the colour yellow and new beginnings with the colour green. Wishing you a very happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: May the festival of colours bring you endless joy. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2022 Wishes Images: May the festival of colours bring you endless joy. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!