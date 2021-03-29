Happy Holi 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos to send your loved ones

March 29, 2021 7:00:49 am
Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: One of the most colourful and cheerful festivals, Holi is finally here. The day is filled with love and laughter and is celebrated by putting colour on each other’s faces. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Falgun. The festival is celebrated over two days as friends and family members come together to partake in the spirit of Holi.
This year, celebrations began on the evening of March 28 and will continue till the evening of March 29. As you gear up to celebrate the festival, here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones.
*Boora naa maano Holi hai! Happy Holi!
*Happy Holi to you and your family members!
* May this Holi give you all the colours you want to paint your life with. Happy Holi!
*Happy Holi. May this festival add colours to your life.
* Have a wonderful Holi!
*Happy a blessed Holi!
Happy Holi!
