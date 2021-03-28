Happy Holi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

March 28, 2021 7:00:14 am
Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: The festival of colours is here again and while it is heavily celebrated in the northern parts of the country, everyone is excited about Holi. Coming together to celebrate the win of good over evil, people eat, play with colours, play music, games and dance.
While this year will be slightly different due to the ongoing pandemic it shouldn’t, however, stop you from wishing your loved ones. So splash around some water and colour and don’t forget to send your loved ones these heartwarming wishes we have collated for you below.
*We wish you health, prosperity and business achievements at this prismatic colour eve.
*On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I Hope the canvas of your life gets painted with the brightest colours of happiness.
*Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green.
*H – Happiness
O – Opulence
L – Love
I – Integrity
Now that you know the meaning, let me wish you a happy Holi!
Happy Holi!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-