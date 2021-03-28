scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

Happy Holi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Holi will begin on 28 March, Sunday and ends on 29 March, Monday

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2021 7:00:14 am
Happy Holi 2021 Wishes ImagesHappy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: The festival of colours is here again and while it is heavily celebrated in the northern parts of the country, everyone is excited about Holi. Coming together to celebrate the win of good over evil, people eat, play with colours, play music, games and dance.

While this year will be slightly different due to the ongoing pandemic it shouldn’t, however, stop you from wishing your loved ones. So splash around some water and colour and don’t forget to send your loved ones these heartwarming wishes we have collated for you below.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Wishing you and your family a very happy holi! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*We wish you health, prosperity and business achievements at this prismatic colour eve.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones with these sweet messages. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I Hope the canvas of your life gets painted with the brightest colours of happiness.

Also Read |Holi Rangoli Designs 2021: Latest and simple Holi rangoli designs images, and pictures
Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Play with colours safely! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Enjoy this day with your loved ones.  (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*H – Happiness
O – Opulence
L – Love
I – Integrity
Now that you know the meaning, let me wish you a happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: May you have the most blessed holi festival. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Looking for the right swimwear? Here are 12 celeb-approved styles to choose from

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x