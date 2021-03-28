Happy Holi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: The festival of colours is here again and while it is heavily celebrated in the northern parts of the country, everyone is excited about Holi. Coming together to celebrate the win of good over evil, people eat, play with colours, play music, games and dance.

While this year will be slightly different due to the ongoing pandemic it shouldn’t, however, stop you from wishing your loved ones. So splash around some water and colour and don’t forget to send your loved ones these heartwarming wishes we have collated for you below.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Wishing you and your family a very happy holi! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Wishing you and your family a very happy holi! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*We wish you health, prosperity and business achievements at this prismatic colour eve.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones with these sweet messages. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones with these sweet messages. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I Hope the canvas of your life gets painted with the brightest colours of happiness.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Play with colours safely! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Play with colours safely! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Enjoy this day with your loved ones. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Enjoy this day with your loved ones. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*H – Happiness

O – Opulence

L – Love

I – Integrity

Now that you know the meaning, let me wish you a happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: May you have the most blessed holi festival. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: May you have the most blessed holi festival. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle