scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Latest news

Happy Holi 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Wallpapers

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: This year it starts from March 28 and continues till the evening of March 29. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 8:12:29 pm
holi, holi 2021, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messagesHappy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: One of the most colourful festivals, Holi is celebrated with a lot of fervour and gusto every year. It is a festival about inclusivity and communal harmony where people celebrate by putting colour on each other’s faces. The day is marked with food and laughter as friends and relatives gather to partake in the spirit of the day. This year it starts from March 28 and continues till the evening of March 29.

Things might be a bit different this year but do not let it dampen your spirit. Share these wishes with your friends and family members.

holi, holi 2021, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* On this auspicious day, I am sending you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

*Happy Holi to you and your family members!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
holi, holi 2021, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let this Holi be all about love and prosperity!

*Happy Holi!

holi, holi 2021, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I hope you have the most blessed Holi!

* Happy Holi to you and to your loved ones!

holi, holi 2021, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Diwali (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Looking for the right swimwear? Here are 12 celeb-approved styles to choose from

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x