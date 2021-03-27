Happy Holi 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Wallpapers

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: One of the most colourful festivals, Holi is celebrated with a lot of fervour and gusto every year. It is a festival about inclusivity and communal harmony where people celebrate by putting colour on each other’s faces. The day is marked with food and laughter as friends and relatives gather to partake in the spirit of the day. This year it starts from March 28 and continues till the evening of March 29.

Things might be a bit different this year but do not let it dampen your spirit. Share these wishes with your friends and family members.

* On this auspicious day, I am sending you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

*Happy Holi to you and your family members!

* Let this Holi be all about love and prosperity!

*Happy Holi!

* I hope you have the most blessed Holi!

* Happy Holi to you and to your loved ones!

Happy Holi!