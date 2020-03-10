Happy Holi 2020: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones a very happy Holi. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your near and dear ones a very happy Holi. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images, Whastapp Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the most exciting festivals celebrated in India. Bring on the pichkaris and colours, as it is time to get drenched in the spirit of the festival which symbolises colourfulness and togetherness. This year, it will be celebrated on March 10 (Tuesday). So what better way than to wish the ones who matter with some special messages that we have curated for you.

Holi hai!

Holi is the time to celebrate life by forgetting all your tensions and forgiving all your enemies. Wishing a very Happy Holi to all.

May the festive spirit of Holi fill your heart with eternal happiness and joy. Wishing you a colourful and blessed Holi.

Sending lots of love and warm wishes on Holi to you. May you be blessed with a day full of colours of happiness, laughter and smiles.

Gujiya aur bhang ki ho bharmar. Gubbaro aur pichkari se rang de har dil mere yaar. Sab saath milkar manaye Holi is tarah ki, aaj har dil mein bass pyar ho. Wishing you a Happy Holi.

Bond with colours of happiness, sweetness of thandai and moments of togetherness on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May you are blessed with a colourful and fun-filled Holi. Happy Holi!

May the festival bring the best of health and happiness to you and your family! Happy Holi!

