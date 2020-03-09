Happy Holi 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Holi. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Holi. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images, Whastapp Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Holi, one of the most popular festivals, is celebrated with aplomb for two days. Also known as the festival of colours, both the days are filled with laughter, as friends and family members come together to celebrate the day over delectable delicacies and of course, colours. This year, Holi will be celebrated between March 9 and 10.

In case you are away from home, here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones.

* On the auspicious occasion of Holi, may God shower his blessings on you.

* Happy Holi.

*Wishing you health and prosperity this Holi.

*May your year be brighter with all the colours of Holi.

*Here’s hoping this Holi will mark the beginning of good health and prosperity.

*Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.

*May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour. Happy Holi.

Happy Holi!

