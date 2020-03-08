Happy Holi 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: The festival marks the end of winter, and ushers in the festival of spring, wherein everything blooms. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: The festival marks the end of winter, and ushers in the festival of spring, wherein everything blooms. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Festivals have a way of reminding us that even when things look south, there is always something that you can look forward to. After all, what can be better than bathing in festive revelry with not just your near and dear ones, but also with strangers. It is a way to show inclusivity and communal harmony, and we all know how in these testing times, we need both.

The festival of Holi, besides being the festival of colours, has, for the longest time, stood for everything positive and progressive. It marks the end of winter, and ushers in the festival of spring, wherein everything blooms. This ancient Hindu festival was once limited geographically. But, now it is being celebrated in nearly every corner of the country. Besides India and Nepal, the celebrations also take place around the world where the Indian diaspora is present. This year, Holi falls between March 9 and 10, and will be largely celebrated on the 10th, which is a Tuesday.

Before you head out to celebrate the festival, make sure you send your warmest wishes to everyone. Here are some cards that you can share with your near and dear ones on the auspicious occasion, wishing them good health, love, happiness and prosperity. Happy Holi, to you!

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: The joyous festival of Holi is here! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: The joyous festival of Holi is here! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* On this auspicious day, I send you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: It is time to forgive and forget and engage in oneness and harmony. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: It is time to forgive and forget and engage in oneness and harmony. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let us learn to live in peace and harmony, and celebrate the festival of colours as jubilantly as possible.

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: How will you be celebrating the festival this year? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: How will you be celebrating the festival this year? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I hope you have the most blessed Holi this year. Happy Holi to you and to your loved ones!

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Holi marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Holi marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. Here is a platform to renew your friendships and to express heartfelt love by scribbling a beautiful Holi message.

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Call your near and dear ones, old friends, and tell them you are thinking of them this Holi. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Call your near and dear ones, old friends, and tell them you are thinking of them this Holi. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Happy Holi to all. Enjoy the colours of life.

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Do not forget to eat delicious delicacies on this auspicious and fun day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Holi 2020 Wishes Images: Do not forget to eat delicious delicacies on this auspicious and fun day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let us celebrate the festival of colours by adding colours of love, affection, happiness and joy in our relationship. Let us come together and create new memories. Happy Holi to you!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd