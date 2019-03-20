Toggle Menu
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes: Whatsapp and Facebook Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-holi-2019-wishes-whatsapp-and-facebook-images-messages-status-quotes-and-photos-5635130/

Happy Holi 2019 Wishes: Whatsapp and Facebook Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos

Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: As you get ready to soak in the spirit of Holi, here are some wishes you can share with your family and loved ones.

holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status: Happy Holi! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy Holi 2019 Whatsapp and Facebook Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: One of the most fun and widely celebrated festivals in India, Holi is just around the corner. The two-day celebration is filled with colours and songs. This year, the revelry will  begin on the evening of March 20 and will continue till the evening of March 21.

As you get ready to soak in the spirit of this festival, here are some wishes you can share with your family and loved ones.

* Colour your mind with positive thoughts. Happy Holi!

* May you have a great Holi!

Happy Holi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Happy Holi!

*Wish you a happy and fulfilling Holi.

Happy Holi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Have a happy, colourful and safe Holi.

*Happy Holi!

Advertising
Happy Holi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Happy Holi to everybody.

*May this Holi bring colour and light in your life.

Happy Holi. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)
holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Holi!

Bura na mano! Holi hain.

Don't Miss
I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings
2 Holi Rangoli Designs 2019: Latest Holi Rangoli Designs Images, Pictures, and Photos
3 International Women's Day 2019 Highlights: Celebrating the spirit of womanhood