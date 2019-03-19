Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Holi is one of the most-widely celebrated festivals in India. Colours, songs, fun and revelry define the occasion, which is generally spread over two days. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Falgun. This year, celebrations for the day will begin on the evening of March 20 and will continue till the evening of March 21.

As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones.

* Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!

* Happy Holi!

* May God gift you all the colours of life, joy, happiness, friendship. Happy Holi.

* May this Holi grant you colours you want to paint your life with.

* Have a wonderful Holi.

*Happy Holi, everyone!

*Wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Holi.

*Let this Holi be the best day you ever had.

*Happy Holi!

Happy Holi, beautiful people!