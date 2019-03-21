Toggle Menu
Happy Holi 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-holi-2019-wishes-images-sms-messages-status-quotes-and-photos-for-whatsapp-and-facebook-5635627/

Happy Holi 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Holi is the festival of colour, laughter and music and as we gear up to celebrate the day, here are some wishes you can share with your friends and family members.

holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status: Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2019 Wishes: Whatsapp and Facebook Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos: One of the most popular festivals, Holi is here! The two-day festival is celebrated with much aplomb and fervour. It is the festival of colour, laughter and music and as we gear up to celebrate the day, here are some wishes you can share with your friends and family members.

Soak in the joy of the festivities and share these wishes.

Follow LIVE updates on Holi 2019 celebrations 

holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Holi!

*May God shower his blessings on you on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

*Happy Holi!

holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Holi: Happy Holi!

*Wishing you good health and prosperity this Holi.

*Have a happy and safe Holi.

Advertising
holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Holi!

*Happy Holi.

*May this Holi be the beginning of everything nice and prosperous.

 

holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Holi: Happy Holi!

*Wishing you and your family a fabulous Holi.

* May the festival of colour bring happiness and excitement in your life.

holi, holi 2019, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messages
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Holi!

Have a happy and safe Holi!

Don't Miss
Casual farm labour shrinks by 40% since 2011-12, total job loss nearly 3 crore: NSSO data shows
Samjhauta Express blast verdict: I feel humiliated, says UP tailor who lost his parents

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Happy Holi 2019 Wishes: Whatsapp and Facebook Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos
2 Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings
3 Holi Rangoli Designs 2019: Latest Holi Rangoli Designs Images, Pictures, and Photos