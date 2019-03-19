Holi Rangoli Designs 2019: Latest Holi Rangoli Designs Images, Photos, and Pictures

Happy Holi Rangoli Designs 2019 Images, Photos, Pictures: Holi, the festival of colours, is close at hand and people are already getting in the mood to celebrate this vibrant festival. On this day, people play with colours and also celebrate with music, dance and food adding cheer to the festivities.

Apart from applying colours on each other, people also participate in the festival by making beautiful and colourful designs called rangoli. Rangoli, a popular folk art, is generally made in homes during auspicious occasions across India. Known as Kolam in the south, and Alpona in West Bengal, these colourful designs are made using varied elements – from special rangoli powder or ground rice powder to flowers and even diyas.

In case you are planning to make a rangoli this year, you can draw some inspiration from these gorgeous rangoli designs which we have collated for your reference.

Here you go.

Happy Holi!