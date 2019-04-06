Happy Hindu New Year 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Hindu New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Many communities across the country will welcome the New Year on April 6. The celebrations mark the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar. The day is celebrated by different names across the country – people in Maharastra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh.

In Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it is celebrated as Ugadi, Sindhis celebrate it as Cheti Chand, while in Punjab it is Baisakhi and Bengal celebrates it as Poila Baishakh.

Here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family on this joyous occasion.

* May the coming year bring you joy.

May the coming year bring you happiness.

May the coming year be so fun, that another year comes and you don’t even realise it!

* Forget the past and enjoy the present, as this New Year brings happiness, success and prosperity.

Wish You a Happy New Year!

* Wishing you and your family a wonderful Hindu New Year!

* New is the year, new are the hopes,

New is the resolution, and new are the spirits.

Have a promising and fulfilling New Year.

Here’s wishing you a fabulous Hindi New Year 2019!

* Starting this New Year, may God bless you with immense power and strength to fulfill all your dreams and make it big in life!!

* New Year marks the start of the new journey for everyone, may this New Year journey be very fruitful for you and your family!

Happy New Year!!