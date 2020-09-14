Happy Hindi Diwas 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Wishes for a good one. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas in India. On this day, Hindi, written in the Devanagri script, was adopted as the official language of the Republic of India, in 1949. The day celebrates the importance of the Hindi language and spread more awareness about the language in a country where so many languages exist.

Here are some messages, quotes, and images that you can share with your friends and relatives to remind them about the importance of the language.

*Many wishes for Hindi Diwas. Jai Bharat

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Hindi Diwas is here. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Hindi Diwas is here. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Time to celebrate HIndi literature. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Time to celebrate HIndi literature. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hindi Diwas wishes to you.

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Take time out to wish. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Take time out to wish. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let the pride of Hindi language spread far and wide.

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: How are you celebrating this year? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: How are you celebrating this year? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Many wishes for a pride-filled Hindi Diwas.

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

