Happy Hindi Diwas 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas in India. On this day, Hindi, written in the Devanagri script, was adopted as the official language of the Republic of India, in 1949. The day celebrates the importance of the Hindi language and spread more awareness about the language in a country where so many languages exist.
Here are some messages, quotes, and images that you can share with your friends and relatives to remind them about the importance of the language.
*Many wishes for Hindi Diwas. Jai Bharat
*Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas.
*Hindi Diwas wishes to you.
*Let the pride of Hindi language spread far and wide.
*Many wishes for a pride-filled Hindi Diwas.
*Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.