Happy Hindi Diwas 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and cards

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Observed annually on September 14, Hindi Diwas commemorates the adoption of Hindi language as one of the official languages of India. Beohar Rajendra Simha along with Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das are some of the people who rallied and lobbied pan-India in favour of Hindi. Written in Devnagari script, Hindi was finally adopted as the official language under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the Republic of India.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated across schools, colleges, offices, and organisations. Prestigious awards like ‘Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar’ and ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar’ are also conferred on this day.

On this occasion, spread the message about learning and loving Hindi language. Send these quotes and wishes to your friends and family members to tell them about the importance of the language. Take a look:

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: pixabay, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: pixabay, image designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Hindi Diwas!

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Hindi ka samman kare, aao hum us mridu bhasha ka gungaan kare…

Read| Hindi Diwas: 15 words to show off your Hindi language skills

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Hindi mein baat kyunki Hindi hi hai bhavnayein vyakt karne ka aadhar.

Read| How I found my tribe in mehfils of Hindustani poetry

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hindi ko do aisa aakar ki sab karein usse dher saara pyaar.

Read| Hindi Diwas celebration: How it all began

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hindi ka samman karna, Hindustan ka samman karne jaisa hai.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd