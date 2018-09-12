Have a great Hindi Diwas! (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Have a great Hindi Diwas! (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Happy Hindi Diwas 2018 Wishes Quotes, Images, SMS, Messages, Photos, Wallpaper, Status: Celebrated on September 14 every year, it marks the day when Hindi was made India’s official language. For the uninitiated, in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as the official language of the country.

Two years following Independence in 1947, the newly formed administration was reeling under the pressure to bring together the multiple linguistic, cultural and religious groups of the nation. The unification of the country had to be done along with giving it a unique national flavour. In a country that did not have any one language giving it a unique national identity, Hindi provided itself as the solution for unification.

This day also marks the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha, an Indian writer, who is known for his efforts in making Hindi as the official language.

In order to celebrate the day, we have curated some Hindi Diwas wishes, quotes and messages, which you can share with everyone.

Hindi ko aage badhana hai,

Unnati ki raah le jana hai,

keval ik din hi nahi humne,

nit Hindi Divas manana hai.

Nij bhasha ka nahin garv jise,

Kya prem desh se hoga use,

Wahi veer desh ka pyara hai,

Hindi hi jiska nara hai.

Bharat Maa ke baal par saji swarnim bindu hun

Main Bharat ki beti aapki apni Hindi hun

Hindi Diwas 2018 par aap sabhi ko hardik shubhkamnayen.

Hindi chirkaal se aisi bhasha rahi hai jisne maatr videhshi hone ke karan kisi shabd ka bhahishkar nahin kiya. — Dr Rajendra Prasad

Rashtrabhasha ke bina rashtra gunga hai. — Mahatma Gandhi

Hindi hamare rashtra ki abhivyakti ka saraltam stror hai. — Sumitra Nandan Pant

