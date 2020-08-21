Happy Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, status, quotes, and photos

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Wishing your family a very happy Hariyali Teej! (Photo: Getty)

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes: Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindu married women. Known as Gowri Habba in Andhra Pradesh, it is also celebrated in north and eastern parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

According to a legend, it is believed that Goddess Parvati’s father wanted her to get married to Lord Vishnu. But since she wanted to get married to Lord Shiva, she took her friend’s help to get away into a thick forest. On this day, both married and unmarried women observe a fast and do not consume water or food throughout the day for their husband’s long life, and also to get married to the groom of their choice, respectively.

Ahead, we have collated a few wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones. Take a look below.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you and your family a very happy Hartalika Teej! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you and your family a very happy Hartalika Teej! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: We wish you a very happy festival! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: We wish you a very happy festival! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you be blessed with happiness this Teej. Wish you and your family a very happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity and happiness. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity and happiness. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this teej bring peace, bliss and abundance in your life. Happy Hartalika Teej.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd