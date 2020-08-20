Happy Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, photos, messages, wallpapers, and cards

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindu women which is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. Devotees, on this day, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital harmony and bliss. Women who are married partake in three important Teej festivals in India – Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej. They observe fasts, dress up and even some apply henna. This year it will be celebrated on August 21.

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 21, which is a Friday. Drik Panchang mentions that the Pratahkala Hartalika puja muhurat is between 5.54 am and 8.30 am on the day, and the Pradoshkala Hartalika puja muhurat is between 6.54 pm and 9.06 pm. The tritiya tithi begins 2.13 am and ends 11.02 pm on August 21.

ALSO READ | Hartalika Teej 2020: Puja Vidhi, muhurat, samagri, items, mantra, and process

Here are some Facebook and Whatsapp messages, status, SMSes, and greetings to help you celebrate the day.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you peace, prosperity, happiness and good health.

Happy Teej!

*May God spread light into your Life. Happy Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Teej!

*May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the magic of this Teej bring happiness and peace in your life.

Happy Teej!

*Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you all a very Happy Hartalika Teej!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd