Happy Hartalika Teej 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Photos, Messages, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Haritalika Teej comes one month after Hariyali Teej and usually celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year it will be celebrated on September 1.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day! (Photos: Getty Images/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: An auspicious festival for the Hindu community, Hartalika Teej is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital harmony and bliss. Married women celebrate three important Teej festivals in India – Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej — when they observe a fast, dress up and even apply henna. This year the festival is celebrated on September 1 (Sunday).

Haritalika Teej comes one month after Hariyali Teej and usually celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. The word Hartalika comes from ‘harat’ with means abduction and ‘aalika’ which means a female friend. It is believed that Goddess Parvati’s was once taken into a thick forest forcefully by a friend so she could marry Lord Vishnu.

If you are also celebrating the festival this year, we have put together some wishes, images, quotes, messages, and pictures that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Hartalika Teej! (Photos: Getty Images/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes and you get great, powerful and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images: Wish you and all your loved ones a very happy Hartalika Teej. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Aaya re aaya Hartalika Teej ka tyohar,
Sang mein khushiyan aur dher saara payar!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images: May all your wishes come true. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images: May Goddess Parvati shower all your blessings on you. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your love keep growing like Shiva and Parvati.
Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Teej! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you a bless Hartalika Teej

*Good wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

