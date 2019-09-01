Happy Hartalika Teej 2019: Wishes, Images, Status, Photos, Messages and Wallpapers for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Krishna Hartalika Teej 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Quotes: Teej festivity is observed with much fanfare by women in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. If you are planning to celebrate Teej this year, then there are certain specific timings you need to follow.

Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej are the three important Teej festivals in India. The festival is mostly celebrated by married women, who on this day, deck up, adorn their hands with henna and observe a fast. Mornings are mostly considered to be a nice time to perform Hartalika Puja. Before that, it is important to take a bath and dress up in clean clothes. Devotees gather together to worship the idols and recollect the legend of Hartalika.

Haritalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. The festival arrives a month after Hariyali Teej. Generally, it is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi begins at 8:27 am on September 1 and will end at 4:57 am on September 2.

Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wish you a happy and prosperous year ahead.

Maa Parvati aap par

apni kripa humesha banaye rahkhein.

Apko Hartalika Teej Ki Subh Kamnayein!

Chandan Ki Khushbu, baadalon ki fuhaar,

Aap sabhi ko mubarak ho Hartalika teej ka tyohar!

Teej kaa vrat hai bahut hi madhur pyaar kaa.

Dil ki Shraddha aur sachhe vishwaas kaa.

Happy Hartalika Teej!