scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindu married women. Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 6:20:59 am
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej, an annual monsoon festival, is the celebration of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated in the month of Shravan mainly by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The name of the festival is derived from greenery (which is hariyali in Hindi) associated with the monsoon season. To celebrate the day, women dress up in finery, preferably in shades of green and red. Many married women also observe fasts.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31. Here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
A Parliament for small thingsPremium
A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...
Happy HariyaliTeej 2022 Wishes Images: A very happy Teej to all! (Photo: Designed by Anghsuman Maity)

*Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: We wish you a very happy festival! (Photo: Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity, and happiness. (Photo: Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a blessed Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hariyali Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan

2

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

3

Religious animosity affects entire nation, we have to work together to counter it: Ajit Doval

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu lifts 88 kg, creates new CWG & national record

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
The check-mates
Sunday Story: Chess Olympiad in Chennai

The check-mates

Few creating mistrust, raise your voice, Doval says at interfaith meet

Few creating mistrust, raise your voice, Doval says at interfaith meet

Koshyari touches sons-of-soil nerve, Maharashtra Opppsition seeks resignation

Koshyari touches sons-of-soil nerve, Maharashtra Opppsition seeks resignation

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

UK-based Pak businessman under scanner used charity cricket match to fund Imran party: Report

UK-based Pak businessman under scanner used charity cricket match to fund Imran party: Report

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
From slit gowns to pantsuits: All the times Huma Qureshi painted the town red
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement