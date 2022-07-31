Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej, an annual monsoon festival, is the celebration of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated in the month of Shravan mainly by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The name of the festival is derived from greenery (which is hariyali in Hindi) associated with the monsoon season. To celebrate the day, women dress up in finery, preferably in shades of green and red. Many married women also observe fasts.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31. Here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy HariyaliTeej 2022 Wishes Images: A very happy Teej to all! (Photo: Designed by Anghsuman Maity) Happy HariyaliTeej 2022 Wishes Images: A very happy Teej to all! (Photo: Designed by Anghsuman Maity)

*Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: We wish you a very happy festival! (Photo: Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: We wish you a very happy festival! (Photo: Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity, and happiness. (Photo: Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity, and happiness. (Photo: Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a blessed Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a blessed Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hariyali Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!