Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

July 31, 2022 6:20:59 am
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej, an annual monsoon festival, is the celebration of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated in the month of Shravan mainly by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
The name of the festival is derived from greenery (which is hariyali in Hindi) associated with the monsoon season. To celebrate the day, women dress up in finery, preferably in shades of green and red. Many married women also observe fasts.
This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31. Here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones.
*Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!
*May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity.
*Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hariyali Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!
