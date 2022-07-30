scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages and photos

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: May this Teej bring peace, bliss and abundance in your life

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 8:00:12 pm
Hariyali Teej 2022Women celebrate Hariyali Teej with much fervour as they adorn traditional attire like saris, specifically in hues of green as it represents the monsoon season. (Source: Getty images/Thinkstock)

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej, a monsoon festival, commemorates the symbolic reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this occasion, women pray and fast for the long life of their husbands.

They dress in traditional attire like saris, specifically in hues of green since the colour represents the monsoon season. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31.

It  is also known as ‘Sindhara Teej’, and it gets this name from a bucket of gifts and goodies called the ‘sindhara‘ that is gifted to the daughter and her in-laws by her parents. It mostly contains homemade sweets, ghewar, henna tubes, bangles, etc.

Here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones!

*Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hariyali Teej 2022 Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 Wishes Images: We wish you a very happy festival! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this teej bring peace, bliss and abundance in your life. Happy Hartalika Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you and your family a very happy Hartalika Teej! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your love remain intact like Shiva and Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Hariyali teej 2022 Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity and happiness. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Hariyali Teej 2022 Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a blessed Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*Happy Hariyali Teej. Have a blissful day!

