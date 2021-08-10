scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages and photos

Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As such, people observe various fasts to appease the God and the Goddess

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 9:40:57 pm
Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra/Instagram)

Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej, an annual monsoon festival, is the celebration of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As such, it is primarily celebrated by married women for the well-being of their husbands. For the day, they dress up in finery, preferably in shades of green and red. Many married women also observe fasts.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 11, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, the tritiya tithi begins at 06.05 pm on August 10 and ends at 04.53 pm on August 11.

On this day women also receive ‘sindhara‘ or a bucket of gifts from their mothers. Although things might be a different this year, here are some wishes you can share. Happy Teej, everybody!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej images, happy hariyali teej images 2021, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej quotes, happy hariyali teej wallpaper, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej sms, happy hariyali teej messages, teej 2021, teej images, happy teej Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra/Instagram)

*Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!

ALSO READ |Hariyali Teej 2021: Date, puja timings, importance and significance

*Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family!

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej images, happy hariyali teej images 2021, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej quotes, happy hariyali teej wallpaper, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej sms, happy hariyali teej messages, teej 2021, teej images, happy teej Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra/Instagram)

*May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity.

*Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family.

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej images, happy hariyali teej images 2021, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej quotes, happy hariyali teej wallpaper, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej sms, happy hariyali teej messages, teej 2021, teej images, happy teej Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra/Instagram)

*May your love remain intact like Shiva and Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej images, happy hariyali teej images 2021, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej quotes, happy hariyali teej wallpaper, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej sms, happy hariyali teej messages, teej 2021, teej images, happy teej Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra/Instagram)

*May the festival bring only joy and prosperity.

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2021, happy hariyali teej images, happy hariyali teej images 2021, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej quotes, happy hariyali teej wallpaper, happy hariyali teej status, happy hariyali teej sms, happy hariyali teej messages, teej 2021, teej images, happy teej Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra/Instagram)

Happy Hariyali Teej!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art gallery
‘Intertwined Intelligences’: Art exhibition brings artificial intelligence and NFTs together

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X