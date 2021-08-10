Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages and photos

Happy Hariyali Teej 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej, an annual monsoon festival, is the celebration of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As such, it is primarily celebrated by married women for the well-being of their husbands. For the day, they dress up in finery, preferably in shades of green and red. Many married women also observe fasts.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 11, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, the tritiya tithi begins at 06.05 pm on August 10 and ends at 04.53 pm on August 11.

On this day women also receive ‘sindhara‘ or a bucket of gifts from their mothers. Although things might be a different this year, here are some wishes you can share. Happy Teej, everybody!

*Sending wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej!

*Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family!

*May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity.

*Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family.

*May your love remain intact like Shiva and Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!

*May the festival bring only joy and prosperity.

Happy Hariyali Teej!