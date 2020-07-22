Happy Hariyali Teej 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, wallpapers, messages and photo

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Have a blissful day! (Photos: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Have a blissful day! (Photos: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Hariyali Teej, a monsoon festival, commemorates the symbolic reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Usually celebrated in the northern and western parts of India, on this day, women pray for their husband’s well-being and long life. They dress in traditional attire like saris, specifically in hues of green since the colour represents the monsoon season. On this very day, married women also observe fasts and young girls dress up and apply mehendi.

Hariyali Teej is also known as ‘Sindhara Teej’, and it gets this name from a bucket of gifts and goodies called the ‘sindhara‘ that is gifted to the daughter and her in-laws by her parents. It mostly contains homemade sweets, ghewar, henna tubes, bangles, etc.

We have put together some wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones. Happy Teej, everybody!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Aaya re aaya Haryali Teej ka tyohar, sang mein khushiyan aur dher saara payar! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: Aaya re aaya Haryali Teej ka tyohar, sang mein khushiyan aur dher saara payar! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Good wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: May Goddess Parvati shower all your blessings on you. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: May Goddess Parvati shower all your blessings on you. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from the evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

*Happy Hariyali Teej, to you and your family!

Wish you a blessed Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Wish you a blessed Hariyali Teej. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Kajari Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: May all your wishes come true! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes Images: May all your wishes come true! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your love keep growing like Shiva and Parvati.

Happy Hariyali Teej!

