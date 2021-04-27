Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers and Photos

April 27, 2021 7:00:41 am
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Bajrang Bali also known as Sri Hanuman was devoted to Lord Rama. Known by other various names such as Pawan Putra and Anjaneya — Hanuman was considered as one of the foremost devotees of Lord Ram. Celebrating his birthday Hanuman Jayanti is observed with much fervour. This year, it falls on April 27, 2021.
People read the Hanuman Chalisa, sing bhajans, apply tilak using orange sindoor, and wish their loved ones. While the celebrations will be slightly different given the current circumstances, do not forget to wish your loved ones on this day. Check out these heartwarming wishes we have compiled for you.
*Hanuman Jayanti wishes to you and your family!
*May God Hanuman bless you with power and wisdom.
*Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.
* Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
