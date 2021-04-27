scorecardresearch
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers and Photos

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: People read the Hanuman Chalisa, sing bhajans, apply tilak using orange sindoor and wish their loved ones.

April 27, 2021 7:00:41 am
hanuman jayantiHappy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images: It will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 27. (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Bajrang Bali also known as Sri Hanuman was devoted to Lord Rama. Known by other various names such as Pawan Putra and Anjaneya — Hanuman was considered as one of the foremost devotees of Lord Ram. Celebrating his birthday Hanuman Jayanti is observed with much fervour. This year, it falls on April 27, 2021.

People read the Hanuman Chalisa, sing bhajans, apply tilak using orange sindoor, and wish their loved ones. While the celebrations will be slightly different given the current circumstances, do not forget to wish your loved ones on this day. Check out these heartwarming wishes we have compiled for you.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images: May Lord Hanumaan shower his blessings on you always. (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hanuman Jayanti wishes to you and your family!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images:  I wish you joy, harmony and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti! (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

*May God Hanuman bless you with power and wisdom.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images: Wish you a happy Hanuman Jayanti! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

*Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images: May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate safely. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

