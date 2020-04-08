Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, and Wallpapers

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ The Indian Express

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status: The birth of Lord Hanuman, who is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva, is celebrated at Hanuman Jayanti every year on the night of full moon or purnima during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Hindu mythology, Kesari and Anjani gave birth to Lord Hanuman after years of penance. Known by various names such as Bajrangbali, Sankatmochan, Maruti Mandan and Anjaneya, it is said that he was well-versed with the four Vedas.

This year Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on 8 April. If you plan to wish your loved ones on this occasion, we have you covered. Below are some wishes, messages, photos that you can share with them.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: This year Hanuman Jayanti is on Wednesday, 8 April.

*Let there be peace and good health in your life.

Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Wishing you and your family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

* Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: May you achieve success, wealth and good health. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

*May you have confidence and strength to achieve success in your life, just like Lord Hanuman.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: As per the Hindu mythology, Kesari and Anjani gave birth to Lord Hanuman after years of penance.

* Let wisdom rule our thoughts, may our power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day.

*May you be the source of strength to your family. Wishing you and your family Hanuman Jayanti!

