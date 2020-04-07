Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Status, Photos, Quotes, Messages, and Wallpapers

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Hanuman Jayanti is observed to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is widely worshipped in India and Nepal. This time, the festival will be celebrated on April 8, 2020. On this day, share inspiring quotes and wishes on Lord Hanuman with your friends and family members.

Here are some you can pick from:

*May you conquer all your problems and difficulties with blessings of Lord Hanuman.

*Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service, may he shower blessings on you today and always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*Nothing beats belief and patience. Remain a complete Hanuman devotee and success will be right beside you. Wish you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

*Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

