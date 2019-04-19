Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos and Pics

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Lord Hanuman, who is also known Bajrang Bali, is considered as the incarnation of truth and virtue. Hanuman Jayanti is the pious day that celebrates the birth of Lord Sri Hanuman. On this day, devotees gather and offer their prayers to the lord, seeking his blessings. The day is celebrated in different parts of the country with much gusto. This year it is being celebrated on April 19.

Advertising

In case you want to wish your loved ones on this pious day, you can use the list of wishes, images, photos, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and facebook status we have complied.

* Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

*Happy Hanuman Jayanti

*Sending wishes for you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*Wishing you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Advertising

*Wishing you and your family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*Here’s hoping your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*May you achieve success, wealth and good health. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

* Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!