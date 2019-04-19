Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos and Pics

Toggle Menu
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos: The day is celebrated in different parts of the country with much gusto. This year it is being celebrated on April 19. 

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Lord Hanuman, who is also known Bajrang Bali, is considered as the incarnation of truth and virtue. Hanuman Jayanti is the pious day that celebrates the birth of Lord Sri Hanuman. On this day, devotees gather and offer their prayers to the lord, seeking his blessings. The day is celebrated in different parts of the country with much gusto. This year it is being celebrated on April 19.

* Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

*Happy Hanuman Jayanti

*Sending wishes for you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*Wishing you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

*Wishing you and your family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*Here’s hoping your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

*May you achieve success, wealth and good health. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

* Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

