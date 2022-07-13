Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp messages, quotes, status and photos

July 13, 2022 6:00:14 am
Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: A significant festival, Guru Purnima is celebrated across the country with much fervour by Buddhists, Hindus, and Jains every year.
The auspicious day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to gurus or teachers, who help show the right path to their students. It is a celebration of the guru-shishya bond, as is also celebrated in parts of Bhutan and Nepal/
So, this Guru Purnima — being celebrated on July 13 — thank your teachers with these warm wishes!
*May Guru’s blessings bring you success, luck, and fame. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima.
*A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima!
*On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I hope and pray that you are always there to guide me, shower me with your unconditional love.
*Today is the day to be grateful towards all those you learn from. Happy Guru Purnima.
