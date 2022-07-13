scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp messages, quotes, status and photos

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 6:00:14 am
guru-purnimaHappy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Here are some wishes! (Source: Getty Images)

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: A significant festival, Guru Purnima is celebrated across the country with much fervour by Buddhists, Hindus, and Jains every year.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The auspicious day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to gurus or teachers, who help show the right path to their students. It is a celebration of the guru-shishya bond, as is also celebrated in parts of Bhutan and Nepal/

So, this Guru Purnima — being celebrated on July 13 — thank your teachers with these warm wishes!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Concerns of Indian players should be taken care of while crafting FTAsPremium
Concerns of Indian players should be taken care of while crafting FTAs
Bonn meet shows slim chance of action on climate changePremium
Bonn meet shows slim chance of action on climate change
Eknath Shinde or Uddhav Thackeray: Who is the real Shiv SenaPremium
Eknath Shinde or Uddhav Thackeray: Who is the real Shiv Sena
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...Premium
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...

*May Guru’s blessings bring you success, luck, and fame. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima.

Guru-Purnima-wishe Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: This Guru Purnima pay an ode to your guru (Image designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru-Purnima-wishes Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Share these greetings to mark the occasion. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I hope and pray that you are always there to guide me, shower me with your unconditional love.

guru-purnima_4 Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Guru Purnima. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*Today is the day to be grateful towards all those you learn from. Happy Guru Purnima.

guru-purnima1 Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Take blessings from your gurus today (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Muslims perform annual haj pilgrimage
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement